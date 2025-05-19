Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Eduardo Nunez is set to make his boxing return against Masanori Rikiishi for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title on May 28 at BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.

In the co-main event, Yoshiki Takei puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line against Yuttapong Tongdee.

What time is the Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi fight?

The Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi boxing event is scheduled to start at 4:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time) / 1:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) for local American viewers.

Both fighters are expected to make their ringwalk at 5:00 A.M. EST / 2:00 A.M. PT. Boxing fans from the United Kingdon can tune in at 10:00 A.M. BST.

How to watch the Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi fight?

The Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi fight card will be broadcasted for the American audience by ESPN+. One month of ESPN+ costs $11.99.

In the UK, the boxing event will be streamed on DAZN, with an annual pass of £119.99. Fans can also choose the monthly package which is priced at £24.99.

Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi: Fight card

Main Event: Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi (vacant IBF junior lightweight title)

Co-main event: Yoshiki Takei vs. Yuttapong Tongdee (WBO bantamweight title)

Tsubasa Narai vs. Yuna Hara (junior lightweight)

Ryu Isogane vs. Tomoya Yamamoto (flyweight)

Tomoya Yamamoto vs. Ryu Isogane (light flyweight)

Kazuma Aratake vs. Kitidech Hirunsuk (light flyweight)

Ryuto Yamada vs. Suriya Kraimanee (flyweight)

