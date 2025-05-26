Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi stats comparison: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

Knockout specialists Eduardo Nunez and Masanori Rikiishi clash on Wednesday in Japan for the vacant IBF Super Featherweight title. Nunez brings his perfect KO record to Yokohama to face Japan’s Rikiishi, a rangy southpaw with sharp timing and serious finishing instincts.

It’s a classic matchup between a shorter pressure fighter against a taller counterpuncher. Both men are riding knockout streaks and both are one win away from claiming a world title. Let's break down the fight and everything you need to know before the clash:

Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi stats

Eduardo Nunez stands at 5’6” with a 68-inch reach and weighs in at 133 lbs. At 27 years old, he enters his physical prime with a record of 28 wins, 1 loss, and all 28 wins by knockout.

He fights in an orthodox stance and has boxed 113 professional rounds since turning pro in 2015. He thrives in mid-range exchanges where he can let his hands fly.

Masanori Rikiishi is the taller man at 5’9½” with a reach of 71½ inches. He carries a 3½-inch height and has an advantage over Nunez. The 30-year-old southpaw enters the ring with a 16-1 record and 11 knockouts, which gives him a stoppage rate of just under 69 per cent.

He has fought 92 rounds since debuting in 2017 and has won five straight fights inside the distance. His only career loss came in 2018 via a second-round TKO. Since then, he has collected the OPBF, WBO Asia Pacific, and WBC Silver titles at super featherweight.

Nunez has fought mostly in Mexico, with his last win against Miguel Marriaga in the United States. Rikiishi, meanwhile, has spent most of his career in Japan, with his most notable road win coming in Italy last year when he stopped Michael Magnesi in the final round despite trailing on all scorecards.

Rikiishi also fought in October, dispatching Arnel Baconaje in just two rounds. The difference lies in who they’ve beaten since Nunez has faced and stopped multiple world-level opponents, while Rikiishi has built momentum through regional fights.

Eduardo Nunez vs. Masanori Rikiishi fight analysis and prediction

This is a near-perfect style contrast as Rikiishi will try to use his southpaw jab and reach to keep Nunez off balance. He’ll need to circle, counter, and keep the fight at a measured pace. He cannot afford to get into early trades with a puncher as heavy-handed and aggressive as Nunez.

The Japanese fighter’s defense is disciplined, but he has shown signs of vulnerability when backed into the ropes or caught flat-footed.

Nunez will look to crash the pocket early and often. His footwork is built for pressure, but once inside, he unloads with short, vicious combinations. The key for him is to stay on Rikiishi’s chest and not allow the taller fighter time to set traps or pivot off the angles.

This could be a twelve-round war or a short night depending on who establishes control in the opening rounds. Rikiishi has the tools to frustrate Nunez, especially early. But over time, Nunez’s power and tempo are likely to chip away at the Japanese fighter’s base.

Prediction: Eduardo Nunez by stoppage in rounds 7 to 9.

