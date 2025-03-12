"Either way we’re getting a future ufc champ" - Fans react to Megan Olivi's adorable "flashback" video finding out 'Baby Benavidez's gender'

UFC reporter and broadcast team member Megan Olivi has been in a long-term relationship with former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. Olivi and Benavidez began dating in 2009 before eventually getting married in 2015. The American fought 21 times in UFC after making his debut in 2011 and won 15 of those fights. He eventually retired in 2021 after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Askar Askarov at UFC 259.

Benavidez and Olivi are expecting a baby and found out the gender recently. The couple plan to announce the gender publicly tomorrow. In a post on Instagram, Olivi wrote:

"Flashback to finding out Baby Benavidez’s gender 💙🩷 .. tell ya tomorrow 😘#genderreveal #babygirl #babyboy #babyontheway"

Check out Megan Olivi's video below:

Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:

"Either way we’re getting a future ufc champ"

Others wrote:

"Can Bruce Buffer please introduce the baby when they're here?!"

"❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations! Wicked happy for you guys! 🥹🙏🏼"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Benavidez challenged for the flyweight title four times, twice against Demetrious Johnson and twice against Deiveson Figueiredo. Benavidez fell short on all four occasions but cemented himself as one of the best 125-pound fighters to compete in the UFC.

Joseph Benavidez and Megan Olivi are expecting their first child

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez have been together for over 15 years and are expecting their first child together, 10 years after tying the knot.

The UFC broadcast team member Olivi took to Instagram in February and announced the news. She shared a picture of her and Benavidez where the former title challenger was holding a newspaper that read their first child is on the way and will be born in the summer. Sharing the video, she wrote:

"We have waited so long to say this - Baby Benavidez will debut this summer. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing ♥️"

Check out Megan Olivi's pregnancy post below:

