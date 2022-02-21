“Knowledge is expensive, and the show gives it for free” - Eko Roni Saputra gains business advice from The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Eko Roni Saputra isn’t just a talented mixed martial artist. He’s also a savvy businessman.

The 30-year-old ONE Championship flyweight is in the process of putting up several businesses in his hometown of Samarinda, including a state-of-the-art martial arts gym. The Indonesian wrestling champion says this will help give youth in Indonesia a positive outlet to build character and express themselves.

It’s certainly surprising to learn about what Saputra has planned for his local community. However, what’s more surprising is where he picked up a lot of his business acumen and know-how. He got it from watching The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, the ONE Championship-produced reality television show.

In a recent interview with The Jakarta Post, Saputra spoke about The Apprentice and how it has helped him.

“I can learn a lot about business and competition. Like Chatri said, the business world is harsh, dog eat dog world. It gets more intense as the show progresses and gives me more of a picture of the business world. Business and marketing are a very tough world,” said Saputra.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is ONE’s hot new take on the iconic business reality competition. It combines its signature business challenges with gruelling physical tasks for the first time in franchise history.

“I personally pay attention to their pitches - they are very detailed. It’s amazing that they can even calculate how much the profit margin is although they have only a few days to prepare… Those people are the smart ones who have tons of experience in business and marketing. Knowledge is expensive, and the show gives it for free,” said Saputra.

Eko Roni Saputra invites everyone to watch The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is now streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries. That means the entire first season’s 13 episodes are all available to binge-watch right now.

Eko Roni Saputra has seen them all. He says the lessons he learned from watching the reality series have helped him plan and make decisions for his businesses.

“The physical challenges were tense and people who love business or who want to start a business need to watch this show. This is not just your average show, this offers a quality show that is relevant to the real world. I definitely urge everyone to watch,” added Saputra.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim