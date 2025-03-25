"El Madator is way better" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria reveals what his new nickname will be

Fans gave mixed reactions as Ilia Topuria revealed his new nickname during a recent media interaction. Previously known as 'El Matador' throughout his professional MMA career, Topuria revealed that he will now be called 'La Leyenda'.

This change comes at a time when the 28-year-old relinquished his UFC featherweight title to pursue a second championship belt at lightweight, signaling the start of a new chapter in his career.

MMA Orbit reposted the news on X.

Fan reactions to Topuria's announcement expressed a range of emotions, even including surprise, criticism and sarcasm.

While some joked about the Spaniard choosing his own nickname rather than having it given to him for personality or fighting style, others questioned whether his accomplishments justified the new moniker. Meanwhile, a few remarked that 'El Matador' simply sounded much better than 'La Leyenda.'

One fan wrote:

"El Madator is way better."

Another commented:

"@Topuriailia the legend, @MAKHACHEVMMA the coward."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Ilia Topuria reveals the reason for changing his nickname and the timing of the announcement

Ilia Topuria announced his decision to change his nickname during a media interaction after visiting the city of Toledo, which has launched a program to become the European City of Sports in 2025.

Explaining the reason for the name change, Topuria said:

"'El Matador' is something that has accompanied me throughout my entire sporting career, throughout my entire trajectory, and it's something that has led me to the new nickname, because many people... It's what I always say. You need to believe. You need to see to believe. I believe it first and then I see it. So the nickname that will accompany me in my next fights is going to be 'The Legend .'" [H/T Mundo Deportivo, translated from Spanish]

Topuria initially planned to keep his new nickname under wraps until his next UFC fight. However, he changed his decision after Toledo renamed a street after him. This is the first instance of a street being renamed in honor of a mixed martial artist in Spain and Georgia.

During the media interaction, Topuria said:

"I'm thrilled to have been given this privilege in a city like Toledo, which has embraced three cultures. Having a tour here is an honor for me; it's an honor for me and my entire family. I feel incredibly grateful because these days aren't something you get every day. I relate it to a lot of emotions because I had to travel a long way to get to this day." [H/T Mundo Deportivo, translated from Spanish]

Media reports suggested that a title fight between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Topuria was in the works. However, Makhachev's team reportedly refused the fight. The UFC has not officially announced Topuria or Makhachev's next opponents.

