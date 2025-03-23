Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha: Full video highlights

Elijah Garcia and Terrell Gausha locked horns in a super-middleweight showdown on March 22. The bout took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garcia, who was 16-1 at the time, walked into the bout after suffering his sole professional career loss against Kyrone Davis in June 2024. Gausha, on the other hand, came up short against Carlos Adames in his last outing in June 2024.
Gausha started the fight on an impressive note as he scored a knockdown in the opening round of the fight.
Garcia bounced back and both fighters engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the third round.
As the fight progressed, 'Terrible' started to get the better of Garcia.
The fight lasted all 10 rounds and ended with a split decision victory for Garcia. The three judges scored the bout 95-94, 94-95 and 96-93 in favor of the 21-year-old.