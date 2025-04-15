"Elite striking personified" - Fans react as Israel Adesanya trains with Sean O'Malley

Israel Adesanya and Sean O'Malley were recently spotted training together with many in the online MMA community, sounding off about it. O'Malley has his next assignment locked in as he takes on Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 316.

'Suga' has his sights set on becoming a two-time UFC bantamweight champion and avenging a prior loss. For that, he is training with Adesanya, who has previously become a two-time UFC middleweight champion by besting Alex Pereira, who previously dethroned 'The Last Stylebender.'

Pictures as well as video footage of the two former UFC champions honing skills together were posted on an Instagram page.

Check out Israel Adesanya and Sean O'Malley training together in the post below:

Instagram users flocked to the comment section to offer up their thoughts on seeing the two prolific mixed martial arts stars training together.

A fan wrote:

"This is elite striking personified"

Another commented:

"goats"

Another fan commented:

"Not on my bingo card but I like this"

Check out a few more reactions below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @uncrowned on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya was inspired by recent UFC title fight

While Sean O'Malley has his next fight locked in, the next step is less of a defined thing for Israel Adesanya at this juncture. To the prior point of a fighter pursuing becoming a two-time UFC champion, this was a pursuit that Adesanya recently saw actualized into reality, cageside at UFC 314.

The 35-year-old was in attendance to see Alexander Volkanovski enter his sophomore reign as a UFC champion when he bested Diego Lopes via unanimous decision inside the Kaseya Center. 'The Last Stylebender' seemed fired up about this feat when he spoke about the victory in the aftermath of Volkanovski claiming the vacant 145-pound UFC crown.

The footage of that reaction was posted to Adesanya's YouTube channel. He said:

"We love Miami. Two-time, baby. Beautiful, man. What the f**k you going to say now? I love it. I love when a guy like that earns it. F**k deserves it. He earned it. He's a great man. He showed why he's great in and out of the cage. Beautiful to watch. I'm inspired. I'm very inspired."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (15:26:)

