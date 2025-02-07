  • home icon
  • Ellis Badr Barboza out to prove the naysayers wrong at ONE Fight Night 28: "I'm here to do the job for myself"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:44 GMT
Ellis Badr Barboza | Image credit: ONE Championship
Ellis Badr Barboza | Image credit: ONE Championship

When Ellis Badr Barboza secured a close decision win over Aliff Sor Dechapan in his second outing in ONE Championship last July 2024 at ONE Fight Night 23, fans seemed to question the result. But Barboza clapped back and responded to their criticisms by saying that he was just doing his job as a professional fighter.

He shared this response during a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, ahead of his next match:

"I'm not the judge. I come to fight. I did what I had to do. The judges gave me the win. I'm happy for the win. I have nothing more to say on this one and the fans who support Prajanchai. I'm sure it's just because they appreciate him, they can follow him and they can respect him. I'm here to do the job for myself and not for anybody else."
Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

The British striking maestro is set to challenge reigning two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai on Feb. 7 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ellis Badr Barboza confirms his readiness for his championship match by being in the best shape possible

'El Jefe' reiterated his readiness to face Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28 by claiming that he has done everything right to prepare for this camp.

The former WBC European Muay Thai world champion stated this during the same interview with the Bangkok Post:

"Yeah, I feel like I've had a long time to prepare for this fight and mentally as well. I knew about this fight for a long time, so I'm in the best shape possible."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which will take place inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Edited by Krishna Venki
