Elon Musk backs Joe Rogan's criticism over $18 million valuation of a Donald Trump realty

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan had comedian Dave Smith on board. The pair criticised the undervaluation of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago realty, situated at Palm Beach, Florida. Rogan's comments have sparked a reaction from Elon Musk.

Mar-a-Lago was purchased by Trump, in 1985 and was converted to a private club in 1995. The estate has been central to the legal disputes surrounding the 47th President of the United States.

Palm Beach County has valued Mar-a-Lago between $18 million and $27.6 million during 2011-2021. On the other hand, the US President has publicly claimed that the property is valued at over $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the $18 million valuation has drawn heavy criticism from real estate moguls and legal experts, who believe the realty's actual valuation should be more due to its location, size, and historical significance.

Rogan also appears to believe that the $18 million valuation is unfair. In a JRE episode, he jokingly stated that he would buy the property himself if it were sold for just "$18 million."

"They tried to say Mar-a-Lago is only worth $18 million. It's like dude, I would buy it, right away. If someone told me you could get Mar-a-Lago for $18 million, I'd call my account right now. I'd go don't lose this, jump on this. Wire the money, I'm moving to Florida"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the first clip below:

Musk backed Rogan's words, commenting on the post:

"💯"

Check out Elon Musk's comment below:

Joe Rogan alleges that the Mar-a-Lago raid was a step against Donald Trump

In a JRE episode, Joe Rogan alleged that the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago realty was intended to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Rogan questioned the FBI's raid of Trump's home, stating:

"Is he actually in trouble? Because I think the goal is to try to knock him out of the 2024 elections right by trying him for crimes?What did he do?"

Check out Joe Rogan's words below (0:40):

