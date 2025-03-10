Elon Musk and Joe Rogan pose concerning question about the U.S's $760 billion worth of gold reserves at Fort Knox: "What if half of it is missing?"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and tech-billionaire Elon Musk recently had a discussion about U.S. gold reserves at Fort Knox, an American army installation in Kentucky.

Ad

Musk made an appearance on episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), where he expressed his desire for a live tour to Fort Knox so that people could know whether the gold was still there or not. He said:

"I think tour of Fort Knox would be awesome. Like a live tour of Fort Knox, we can actually see like, is the gold there or not? They say it is. Is it real or did somebody spray paint some lead, you know?"

Ad

Trending

Rogan responded by bringing up the concerning question that what if a part of the gold had gone missing.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Imagine if it's not [real]... What if a lot of it is missing? What if like half of it is missing? [laughs] We don't know. They said the last time they let someone look at it was decades ago."

Check out the interaction between Joe Rogan and Elon Musk below (55:15):

Ad

Ad

According to Forbes, the United States currently has 8,133 metric tons of gold reserves, the most in the world. But the stockpile value of these reserves have remained the same since 1973, which is $42 per ounce. So, the total amount comes to be around $11 billion.

But many people are in the favor of revaluing the the gold reserves at today's price of around $2,900 per ounce. This would result in the current worth of U.S. gold reserves jumping to a whopping $760 billion.

Ad

Joe Rogan speaks on controversy in Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. locked horns on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended in a majority draw.

Controversy erupted in the ninth round as Davis got down on one knee, leading to many speculating whether it was a knockdown by Roach Jr. 'Tank' later claimed that he had gone down on one knee to excuse himself to get rid of the grease which was affecting his vision.

Ad

Joe Rogan commented on the controversy during episode #2286 of JRE. He said:

"If you take a knee, that's a knockdown, they subtract, you got hit with a jab, you took a knee. That is a knockdown... I feel like if they do review it and they do judge it as a knockdown, which was clearly a knockdown to everybody, you take a knee, that's a knockdown to everybody. I think they will probably give it to Lamont."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:15:29):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.