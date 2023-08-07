Elon Musk MMA training: How is the Twitter CEO preparing for his fight against Mark Zuckerberg?

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg made the whole world take notice a few weeks back, when the pair got into a back-and-forth on social media. At the end of it, it looked like they agreed to compete against each other in a cagefight.

Elon Musk's training regimen, on the other hand, has been a little more secretive, to say the least. That being said, we have seen some glimpses into how, and with who, the Twitter CEO has been preparing.

A few weeks ago, images of Elon Musk training alongside UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, his BJJ coach, John Danaher, and scientist Lex Friedman came to light.

Team Musk is set

All three are well-known figures in the MMA community. Danaher and Friedman are known to be jiu-jitsu practicioners, with the former being one of the top jiu-jitsu coaches in the world. St-Pierre is also a very strong grappler, and is perhaps the most well-rounded fighter to ever grace the UFC.

Furthermore, Musk has taken to Twitter to reveal some information on a potential fight. He said:

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

He also gave more information on his training regimen, tweeting:

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

Mark Zuckerberg has been training with UFC stars

Mark Zuckerberg has been known to train Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and has even won medals in the domain as well. He has connected with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski for the training.

In fact, Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya took to Instagram to share some pictures from the session.

Zuckerberg, who has previously appeared in a lot of grappling footage, is likely looking to Adesanya and Volkanovski to sharpen up his stand-up game. Both the fighters train out of City Kickboxing, which has proven to be a producer of some of the best strikers in MMA.

With Zuckerberg rounding out his skill-set and youth on his side, he is likely to have an advantage going into a potential fight with Elon Musk.