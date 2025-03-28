Elon Musk reacts to Joe Rogan's honest take on podcast guest's book about vaccines after "insane Covid gaslighting"

Elon Musk recently reacted to Joe Rogan sharing his opinion on a JRE guest's book that explores "the real history of vaccines" and pointed the podcaster toward considering "the essence of science" over anything else.

In a recent X post, Rogan shared his thoughts on 'Dissolving Illusions' written by Suzanne Humphries. After speaking to her in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2294), the UFC commentator lauded the "brave and brilliant woman" and wrote:

"Dissolving Illusions” is a really great book. I probably would have never thought about exploring the real history of vaccines if we hadn’t gone through the insane COVID gaslighting of the last 5 years, but after Dr. Humphries’ book I’ll never look at it the same way again. She’s a very brave and brilliant woman."

Musk quote-shared Rogan's X post and issued a response. The Tesla CEO broke down his thoughts on sanitation vs. vaccination and wrote:

"My opinion on the subject: If forced to choose between greatly improved sanitation and vaccines, sanitation matters much more. But vaccines, essentially training your immune system for battle, do work well for addressing many diseases. The essence of science is continuously looking at the evidence to lessen the error between your understanding of reality and reality itself."

Suzanne Humphries and Joe Rogan discuss connection between vaccines and food allergies

In the same episode of the JRE podcast, Suzanne Humphries and Joe Rogan discussed the link between food allergies and vaccination. Humphries suggested that chemicals in certain vaccines could trigger long-term allergies.

During their conversation, Rogan brought up a former guest telling him about aluminum in vaccines causing various problems to the human immune system. Promptly agreeing with Rogan, Humphries added:

"Absolutely. Hundred percent. And it's not just something he's dreamed up. Again, provable medical literature, in the book, 'Dissolving Illusions' -- the physiology, the pathologies known, it's very well-known that the vaccines that have aluminum in them skew the immune system."

Watch the full episode below:

