Elon Musk resonates with Joe Rogan and Mike Benz on "darkest conspiracy theory" surrounding COVID-19

Joe Rogan's primary area of expertise is combat sports, but the 57-year-old is not shy about delving into conspiracy theories, particularly those related to COVID-19. Recently, Rogan discussed this topic with Mike Benz, a former US Department of State official.

Rogan's chilling question about the U.S.'s alleged involvement in the leak and spread of the COVID-19 virus to Benz caught the attention of his close friend, Elon Musk.

The billionaire businessman re-shared the clip from episode 2272 of the Joe Rogan Experience on X, saying:

"This is the darkest of conspiracy theories. The darkest of conspiracy theories was that the leak was intentional. The darkest of conspiracy theories is that this was planned. They knew this was going to be a financial windfall. It is the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of the United States, by far, from the working class to the elite. It's like three-plus what trillion dollars or something crazy like that."

Rogan added:

"We've already established that it was created in a lab. We already established that the USA funded it. We already established that Fauci and all lied about gain of function research and what they were doing. The worst theory possible is that this was released on purpose".

Mike Benz responds to Joe Rogan's query about COVID-19

Joe Rogan certainly leans toward the involvement of a deep state in the COVID-19 pandemic. When Rogan enquired what Mike Benz thought about it, the executive director of Foundation For Freedom Online replied it would be the worst-case scenario.

Benz pointed out that there is a thin line between allowing events to happen and actively orchestrating them, especially historical crises and government actions. To better understand this, Benz shared that he follows an investigative approach, not forcing a conclusion by letting it come to him.

The podcast guest pointed out multiple instances that he thinks might've been let on or forced by the government:

"Take something like Pearl Harbor. It's been declassified now, the McCollum memo, the eight-action plan. Are you familiar with this? This was written before the bombing, and it was eight ways to get Japan to attack us because we didn't have diplomatic cover to declare war on them. But if we got them to attack us, then we could spiral that into a war predicate".

Benz drew parallels to events like Operation Northwoods, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, the claims of Weapons of Mass Destruction, and 9/11. Nonetheless, the former U.S. diplomat concluded, claiming he maintains an open-minded stance, citing the lack of conclusive evidence even to the conspiracy theories he entertains.

Check out Mike Benz's comments on Joe Rogan Experience below [59:08]:

