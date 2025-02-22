Elon Musk shares Joe Rogan's eye-opening retort about infamous 'Patriot Front' march in DC: "It's so stupid it hurts my feelings"

Joe Rogan's controversial take on the infamous Patriot Front march in Washington DC in May 2023 went viral. Now, Rogan's close friend and billionaire businessman Elon Musk has seemingly resonated with the UFC color commentator's view.

During episode #1745 of Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) with journalist Matt Taibbi as the guest, the podcast host alleged the perpetrators of the march were federal agents in disguise. Taibbi too acknowledged the possibility.

Elon Musk re-shared the clip of Joe Rogan's eye-opening retort on X. In the clip, Rogan pointed out that all the ones in the March looked physically fit. He also noted everybody's outfit looked eerily similar.

Check out the screenshot of Elon Musk retweeting Joe Rogan's clip:

Screenshot of Elon Musk's re-tweeting Joe Rogan's clip [Image Source @elonmusk on X]

Rogan said:

"Look at these guys. Look at these guys. Where is the fat people? How come they're all wearing the same clothes? Do that again. What the f**k is this? Have you ever seen anything that looks more like feds? Tell me that doesn't look like feds, right? Bro, Look at this. These guys are all runners. These guys look like they just got out of BUD/S. (Get) the f**k out of here."

Rogan acknowledged to Taibbi that he is an unreliable source as he is a comedian but still couldn't fathom how white supremacists would like they did. He said:

"I'm calling bulls**t. Look at this. (Get) the f**k out of here. How do they all have like uniformed outfits on? They have the same color pants for the most part, very little variation. They have tan or brown pants, dark blue shirts with a f**king stupid flag on it. This as*hole's got a drum. Back that up. Look at the fu*king drum. B**ch, are you Paul Revere? What the f**k are you doing with that drum? He's walking around with a band drum. It's so stupid it hurts my feelings."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:32:59):

Matt Taibbi highlights the FBI's questionable practices on Joe Rogan's podcast

Joe Rogan has often delved into conspiracy theories on his podcast. More often than not, the veteran UFC commentator tries to read between the lines of what's presented in front of him by the mainstream media.

In episode #1745 of JRE, journalist Matt Taibbi talked about the FBI's involvement in the failed plan to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat Senator from Michigan. Taibbi said:

"Basically, it was an attempt to kidnap Governor Whitmer, right? And they found out that a high percentage of the people involved were FBI informants, which, again, back in the day, would not have been surprising to people on the left. Because this is part of what we were taught back when they had COINTELPRO and FBI informants were notorious in the '60s and '70s." [1:36:26 in the aforementioned podcast]

He added:

"This idea of having "agents provocateurs" in the crowd, people who were throwing things at soldiers coming back from Vietnam to discredit the anti-war crowd, right? Like the assassination of Fred Hampton, the infiltration of the Black Panthers, all that stuff. It was understood that the FBI did this, or that different law enforcement agencies did this."

However, the journalist believes those on the political left are turning a blind eye to such incidents, despite the knowledge from past incidents.

