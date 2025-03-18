Elon Musk shares two-word reaction to Joe Rogan's question about world's view on Poland's push for ethnic homogeneity

Joe Rogan is known to share his thoughts on a wide variety of topics on The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently hosted Darryl Cooper of the Martyr Made podcast, where he questioned the world's view on Poland's push for ethnic homogeneity.

Speaking on episode #2289 of JRE, Rogan discussed the topic. He compared the reaction of Poland wanting to stay Polish to China wanting to stay Chinese. The comedian-turned-podcast host claimed that people get nervous when a predominantly white country wants to remain that way before adding:

"China is Chinese people. We all agree that it's filled primarily with Chinese people. There's people who live there from all walks of life, all over the world, but it's mostly Chinese people. If China had decided that they wanted to remain Chinese, and stay Chinese and that being Chinese is very important to what China is, no one would have a problem with that."

Rogan continued by claiming that when Poland does similar, it makes people think they want to be all-white:

"That's post-World War II. That's post-Aryan race talk, that's post-Nazi talk. That's what people are most legitimately freaked out about. That's the most recent stain in our history, where we look back and say, 'Wow, that was close. Evil almost won that one."

Musk chimed in with a simple two-word response, stating:

"Valid question"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Poland and Elon Musk's response below:

Poland remains one of the most ethnically homogeneous countries in Europe. According to the 2021 census, nearly the entire country identifies as ethnically Polish.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

Joe Rogan guest discusses studies of extraterrestrial objects and unidentified flying objects

Joe Rogan recently hosted Jacques Vallee, a prominent figure in the field of unidentified aerial phenomena. Speaking on episode #2288 of JRE, the UFC commentator's guest discussed his studies of extraterrestrial objects, stating:

"In all three cases, it's an egg-shaped object. In all three cases are traces that could be seen, could be described, could be analyzed. In all three cases, the beings are short. They are about three feet, three and a half feet. They breathe air. What kind of extraterrestrial is that, that comes here and breathes the air? If we go to the moon, we're not going to breathe the air."

Check out Joe Rogan and Jacques Vallee's discussion on the latter's research below (1:14:21):

Vallee noted that the objects were able to breathe without equipment and functioned normally while having two eyes, a small nose, and a small mouth. His studies are detailed in his new book, Forbidden Science 6: Scattered Castles, The Journals of Jacques Vallee 2010-2019.

