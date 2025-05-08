Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez bout is set to headline this weekend’s action on May 10 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The 12-round main event will feature Navarrete putting his WBO super featherweight title on the line against the undefeated Suarez.

Navarrete is coming off a dominant sixth-round knockout victory over Oscar Valdez in December, where he successfully retained his WBO super featherweight title. However, he suffered a setback earlier in May 2024, dropping a closely contested split decision to Denys Berinchyk.

Meanwhile, Suarez most recently competed in September, securing a decisive third-round technical knockout victory over Jorge Castaneda.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Boxing record

Emanuel Navarrete turned professional in February 2012 and has since compiled a 39-2-1 record. In contrast, Charly Suarez began his pro journey nearly seven years later in January 2019 and remains unbeaten with a flawless 18-0 record.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Age difference

Emanuel Navarrete, born on January 17, 1995, in San Juan Zitlaltepec, Estado de Mexico, Mexico, is currently 30 years old. Meanwhile, Charly Suarez, born on August 14, 1988, in Sawata, San Isidro, Davao del Norte, Philippines, is the more seasoned of the two at 36 years old.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Height, weight, and reach difference

Emanuel Navarrete stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), holding a slight one-inch height advantage over Charly Suarez, who measures 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). However, when it comes to reach, the tables turn — 'Cowboy' possesses a 72-inch (183 cm) reach, falling two inches short of Suarez’s 74-inch (188 cm) wingspan.

Both boxers compete in the super featherweight division and successfully made weight in their respective most recent bouts. Navarrete officially weighed in at 129.9 pounds, while 'King’s Warrior' tipped the scales slightly lighter at 129.4 pounds.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Knockout ratio difference

Emanuel Navarrete has amassed an impressive 32 knockouts across 42 professional bouts, giving him a formidable knockout ratio of 82.05%. On the other hand, Charly Suarez has registered 10 knockout victories in his 18-fight career, translating to a solid 55.56% knockout rate.

