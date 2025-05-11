Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez is in the books. The boxing event took place on May 10 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, USA. It featured seven fights across five weight classes with two title fights at the top. This article recaps the fights and explores the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez full results.

Ad

Main event: Super featherweight - Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez

In the main event, WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarette attempted his fourth title defence against Charly Suarez.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Navarrete started strong, bloodying up Suarez in Round 1, landing a variety of punches from different angles. Suarez managed to stop the onslaught and reversed the momentum in Round 2. However, Navarrete proved to be the more effective fighter in subsequent rounds, but the momentum swung between them in the back-and-forth bout.

Ad

Trending

As Navarrete appeared to be taking over the fight, Suarez opened a big cut above the champion's eye in Round 6, and put him on shaky legs in the same round.

After a relatively close Round 7 that Suarez seemed to have won, the ringside doctor took a closer look at the cut above Navarrete's eye, and the fight was called off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the close inspection of the footage, the commission concluded that the cut was caused by an accidental clash of heads and Navarrete was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Emanuel Navarrete def. Charly Suarez by unanimous decision (78-75, 77-76 X 2)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev

In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla faced Zaur Abdullaev for the vacant IBF interim lightweight title.

Muratalla took control of the ring from the get go, catching Abdullaev with a variety of strikes. He managed to keep his defenses tight while inflicting damage on his opponent, who did not seem to have the same snap in his punches.

Ad

His jab, coupled with excellent footwork, continued to give Abdullaev trouble. While Abdullaev showed signs of resurgence in Rounds 7 and 8, but ultimately, Muratalla reversed the momentum back in his own favor, bloodying up Abdullaev in the subsequent rounds.

After 12 rounds of action, all three judges scored the contest in Muratalla's favor as he captured the IBF interim lightweight title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Raymond Muratalla def. Zaur Abdullaev by unanimous decision (119-109 X 2, 118-110) (IBF interim lightweight title fight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Main card results

Super featherweight - Andres Cortes def. Salvador Jimenez by unanimous decision (100-90 X 2, 99-91)

After a relatively lacklustre start to the fight, Andre Cortez significantly picked up the pace in Round 4, catching Salvador Jimenez with a variety of shots. However, the pace of the fight waned once again and boos could be heard from the crowd again.

Ad

Cortez continued to capitalize on the opportunities whenever they appeared. All three judges scored the contest in his favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Andres Cortes def. Salvador Jimenez by unanimous decision (100-90 X 2, 99-91)

Welterweight - Giovani Santillan def. Angel Beltran

Giovani Santillan and Angel Beltran engaged in a back-and-forth battle of attrition on the undercard. The fight seemed fairly even through the initial rounds as both men landed several good shots on each other.

Beltran's lateral movements started giving Santillan some issues, but he eventually figured out the way to intercept his movements, preventing his ability to move, particularly to his right.

Ad

While both men adjusted and worked around each other's skill set, Santillan's work stood out, and he won the bout by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Official result: Giovani Santillan def. Angel Beltran by unanimous decision (97-93 X 3)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Preliminary card results

Women's super flyweight - Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward

Perla Bazaldua proved to be the much better fighter as she went against Mona Ward in this women's super flyweight bout. She effectively used her punches, footwork and defensive abilities to shut down Ward's game, ultimately winning the bout on the scorecards.

Ad

Official result: Perla Bazaldua def. Mona Ward via unanimous decision (40-36 X 3)

Lightweight - Alan Garcia def. Christian Medina Garcia

Alan Garcia looked vulnerable in his fight against Chrisitan Medina Garcia as he tried to get back in the win column. Medina was able to hurt him in the early rounds to establish a lead.

However, Garcia slowly took over while blocking and deflecting most of his opponent's shots. That said, the power difference was palpable as Medina's punches appeared to be impacting Garcia whenever they landed.

Ad

Despite the power discrepancy, Garcia managed to tighten up his defence and won the fight by unanimous decision.

Official result: Alan Garcia def. Christian Medina Garcia by unanimous decision (79-73 X 3)

Super bantamweight - Sebastian Hernandez vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Sebastian Hernandez and Azat Hovhannisyan delivered gritty performances in the first fight of the night. Hernandez, who had a significant size advantage, utilized his range and power to outwork his opponent for most of the fight. To his credit, Hovhannisyan displayed incredible toughness and durability, walking through powerful shots to try and launch his own offence.

Ad

The intensity increased in the later rounds when both men threw haymakers after haymakers. However, neither accepted retreat until the final bell.

The judges scored the contest in Hernandez's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Sebastian Hernandez def. Azat Hovhannisyan by unanimous decision (98-91 X 3)

Check out the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez full results below:

Main card

Main event: Super featherweight - Emanuel Navarrete def. Charly Suarez by unanimous decision (78-75, 77-76 X 2) (WBO super featherweight title fight)

Ad

Co-main event: Lightweight - Raymond Muratalla def. Zaur Abdullaev by unanimous decision (119-109 X 2, 118-110) (IBF interim lightweight title fight)

Super featherweight - Andres Cortes def. Salvador Jimenez by unanimous decision (100-90 X 2, 99-91)

Welterweight - Giovani Santillan def. Angel Beltran by unanimous decision (97-93 X 3)

Preliminary card

Women's super flyweight - Perla Bazaldua def. Mona Ward via unanimous decision (40-36 X 3)

Lightweight - Alan Garcia def. Christian Medina Garcia by unanimous decision (79-73 X 3)

Super bantamweight - Sebastian Hernandez def. Azat Hovhannisyan by unanimous decision (98-91 X 3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.