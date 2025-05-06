Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez is just around the corner. The highly anticipated boxing event will take place on May 10 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
In the main event, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will attempt his fourth title defence against the Philippines' Charly Suarez. The main card will feature a total of five fights across four weight classes.
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez: Main Card
These are the fights fans can expect to watch at the event (Subject to change / cancellation):
Main event: Junior lightweight - Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Charly Suarez (WBO super featherweight title fight)
Co-main event: Lightweight - Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev (Vacant interim IBF lightweight title fight)
Junior lightweight - Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez
Welterweight - Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran
Featherweight - Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado
Main card start time
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez main card will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on May 10. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the main card action live from 3 am UK time on May 11.
What time does the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez fight start?
While the main card will start at 10 pm ET, the main event fighters - Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez - are expected to walk out at around 1 am ET / 10 pm PT. The main event fighter will walk out at around 6 am UK time on May 11.
How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez will stream live on ESPN+ in the USA. One month of ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99. Those with the sucscription can catch the prelims (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) and main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT) on May 10.
In the UK, the event will stream live on NowTV. The platform allows streaming Sky Sports boxing cards through their app, and offers passes with 24-hour, weekly or monthly validity. The 24-hour subscription of NowTV costs £11.98, while a one-month pass will set you back by £34.99.