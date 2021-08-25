"Embarrassing, on so many levels" - Jake Paul says Conor McGregor is on a downward spiral and seems to be losing his fans

Jake Paul has labelled Conor McGregor's recent loss to Dustin Poirier as "embarrassing." The YouTuber-turned-boxer believes McGregor is currently on a downward spiral that he cannot seem to break out of and also leveled an accusation of drunkenness at the Irishman.

During his interview with True Geordie, Jake Paul mentioned that McGregor had lost motivation, and he is also losing fans, who are sick of his antics. 'The Problem Child' also pointed out how McGregor kept taking shots at Poirier's wife and his post-fight behavior after sufferinahe gruesome leg injury at UFC 264.

"Embarrassing, on so many levels for Conor. He's just on this downward spiral that he can't seem to break out and I think it's because of the partying, being drunk half the time and really losing the motivation that he once had. You know, you just see him losing fans now, people are sort of sick of the person he's becoming and at some point the sh*t talk is cool. Being disrespectful can get you more fans and people like it and they get riled up and they choose a side but to be sitting there with a broken leg and you know, calling Dustin's wife names and saying he's going to murder him. At some point it's just like, all right, your time's up. You've lost however many fights in a row now."

Here's Jake Paul's interview with True Geordie:

Jake Paul has been aiming for a fight against Conor McGregor for a while now.

Jake Paul has taken multiple major digs at Conor McGregor in the past few months. 'The Problem Child' has been rallying for a boxing match against the Irishman but hasn't been successful so far.

Instead, Jake Paul now has a tough test ahead of himself in the form of Tyron Woodley. The pair will meet on August 29th in what promises to be a crucial boxing showdown for both men.

