Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen: Full video highlights

Endry Saavedra claimed the vacant WBO International middleweight title with a dominant performance over Mikkel Nielsen, stopping the Danish fighter in the eighth round at 1:42. Saavedra, who entered the bout with a heavy favorite tag, justified the odds by overwhelming Nielsen with relentless body attacks and calculated pressure throughout the contest.

Ad

The opening rounds were competitive, with Nielsen landing solid jabs and working the body, but Saavedra’s power advantage quickly became apparent. He used slick uppercuts and combinations to gradually sap the energy from his opponent. Nielsen was game, landing counter shots and using clinches to buy time, but he struggled to match Saavedra’s volume and accuracy.

Check out the slick uppercuts from Endry Saavedra below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

By Round 4, Nielsen began to show signs of fatigue, leaning heavily on clinching as Saavedra ramped up the pressure. Both fighters received multiple warnings for low blows and infractions, including a head clash that left Nielsen with a cut. Despite that, the momentum remained with the Bolivian.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final round saw Saavedra hurt Nielsen with a series of body shots before scoring two knockdowns. Although Nielsen beat the count twice, a final flurry forced the referee to stop the bout, despite some confusion over a perceived low blow.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saavedra was declared the winner via TKO, improving his record to 17-1-1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the complete fight card results below:

Main Card:

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer –

Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa –

Endry Saavedra def. Mikkel Nielsen via TKO (Round 8, 1:42)

Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill by UD (100-89, 99-90, 98-91)

Callum Peters def. William Lenehan via TKO (Round 1)

Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton by UD (48-46 x3)

Prelims:

Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich by split decision (59-55, 56-58, 58-56)

Cody Beeken def. Ryan Daye via TKO (Round 2)

Cooper O’Connell def. Benjamin Amos via TKO (Round 2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manjit Sarmah Manjit has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since the past 3 years, specializing in covering boxing and MMA. Drawing from his past training in MMA, he brings a unique perspective to his reporting at Sportskeeda, culminating in compelling content.



While Conor McGregor holds a special place as his favorite fighter for the sheer legacy that the Irishman has built in MMA, Manjit's appreciation for the sport extends beyond individual athletes.



While writing, Manjit rigorously fact-checks and ensures the credibility of his sources to provide high-quality content for readers.



Outside of work, his interests include football and he is massive photography lover. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.