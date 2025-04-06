Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen: Full video highlights

Endry Saavedra claimed the vacant WBO International middleweight title with a dominant performance over Mikkel Nielsen, stopping the Danish fighter in the eighth round at 1:42. Saavedra, who entered the bout with a heavy favorite tag, justified the odds by overwhelming Nielsen with relentless body attacks and calculated pressure throughout the contest.
The opening rounds were competitive, with Nielsen landing solid jabs and working the body, but Saavedra’s power advantage quickly became apparent. He used slick uppercuts and combinations to gradually sap the energy from his opponent. Nielsen was game, landing counter shots and using clinches to buy time, but he struggled to match Saavedra’s volume and accuracy.
Check out the slick uppercuts from Endry Saavedra below:
By Round 4, Nielsen began to show signs of fatigue, leaning heavily on clinching as Saavedra ramped up the pressure. Both fighters received multiple warnings for low blows and infractions, including a head clash that left Nielsen with a cut. Despite that, the momentum remained with the Bolivian.
The final round saw Saavedra hurt Nielsen with a series of body shots before scoring two knockdowns. Although Nielsen beat the count twice, a final flurry forced the referee to stop the bout, despite some confusion over a perceived low blow.
Saavedra was declared the winner via TKO, improving his record to 17-1-1.
Check out the complete fight card results below:
Main Card:
- Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer –
- Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa –
- Endry Saavedra def. Mikkel Nielsen via TKO (Round 8, 1:42)
- Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill by UD (100-89, 99-90, 98-91)
- Callum Peters def. William Lenehan via TKO (Round 1)
- Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton by UD (48-46 x3)
Prelims:
- Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich by split decision (59-55, 56-58, 58-56)
- Cody Beeken def. Ryan Daye via TKO (Round 2)
- Cooper O’Connell def. Benjamin Amos via TKO (Round 2)