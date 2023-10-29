Enraged fans take shots at Tyson Fury for facing off with Oleksandr Usyk after underwhelming performance against Francis Ngannou

Fight fans were upset with Tyson Fury when he faced off with Olexandr Usyk immediately after the Francis Ngannou fight concluded. Fury, the WBC and the lineal heavyweight champion was a massive favorite heading into the October 28 fight against Ngannou because of the boxing credentials. However, Ngannou fought exceptionally well and only allowed Fury to walk away with a controversial split decision win.

While fans did not get a proper closure to the Ngannou episode, Tyson Fury is looking forward to the next challenge. ‘The Gypsy King’ faced off with WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in the ring. The title unification fight between the two has been long overdue and they verbally agreed to meet on December 23 in Riyadh to settle the business.

Watch the full video below:

Fans were unhappy with Fury’s lacklustre performance against Ngannou and criticized him in the comments section of the post. Here are some comments:

Fan reactions to Fury and Usyk's face-off

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk has been long overdue and the attempts to put the fight together have failed in the past. Back in September, it was announced that the duo will meet each other in Saudi Arabia before the end of March 2024.

But Fury, who was preparing for the Francis Ngannou fight had taken objection to the announcement, stating that it should not have been announced before he settled the business with the Cameroonian fighter.