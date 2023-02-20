Epic ONE Friday Fights 9 card revealed for March 17

Muay Thai fans can hardly contain their excitement for the stacked ONE Friday Fights 9 event booked for March 17. The ONE Championship fight card is full of notable names and even a world championship battle.

The main event will see two-sport world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel looking to defend his Muay Thai throne against the heavy handed Sinsamut Klinmee in a highly anticipated rematch. Regian Eersel is on the path to greatness, and a win at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, would be a jewel in his crown.

With both men coming off a win in their most recent contest, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Muangthai PK Saenchai are ready to go to war in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 9. This Muay Thai match has all the makings of earning a performance bonus for one of the fighters.

ONE Friday Fights 9 Entire Card

Outside the main and co-main event for ONE Friday Fights 9, there are tons of incredible fights booked for the March 17 fight card. Former two-division champion and all-time Muay Thai great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will look to make a triumphant return to ONE Championship. Sam-A is booked against ISKA and WBC Muay Thai World Champion Ryan Sheehan.

Meanwhile, flyweight Muay Thai will see Nakrob Fairtex facing the dangerous Ploywittaya Chor Wimolsin. At 132 lb catchweight, Chaongoh Jitmuangnon will have a showdown against Sulaiman Looksuan.

After his fight-of-the-year contender, Seksan Or Kwanmuang will return to the ONE Friday Fight series to capture another performance bonus. In an expected barnburner, he will meet Romania’s Silviu Vitez.

At 140 lbs, four-time Muay Thai world champion Yodlekpet Or Atchariya is booked to face Saman Ashouri of Iran.

Elsewhere, the ultra-talented Panpayak Jitmuangnon will seek another knockout against Nabil Anane, while top-ranked kickboxer Tagir Khalilov will meet Black Panther.

Also on the event will be two MMA contests featuring South Korea's Yoon Chang Min fighting Ukraine’s Kirill Gorobets and Japan’s Tatsumitsu Wada clashing with the streaking Filipino Ernesto Montilla.

ONE Friday Fights 9 is full of combat sports action with MMA and Muay Thai which will be live from the Lumpinee Stadium on March 17. Some of the best combat sports action of 2023 has taken place in ONE Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

