Create

Eric Bischoff weighs in on Conor McGregor’s possible WWE debut against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 16, 2023 18:31 GMT
Conor McGregor [Left], Eric Bischoff [Middle], and Roman Reigns [Right] [Photo credit: wwe.com]
Conor McGregor [Left], Eric Bischoff [Middle], and Roman Reigns [Right] [Photo credit: wwe.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on Conor McGregor possibly getting into the squared circle for a lucrative match against Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 40.

During an episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff sounded off on the idea of the UFC star and Reigns getting in the ring with each other at WWE's biggest event of the year. He mentioned that he would be against it because although it may sound like a great idea on paper, he doesn't believe it would translate well to their audience:

"I can't see that, I just can't...I can certainly see Conor McGregor in WWE. That's very easy to visualize...It's not believeable...The size disparity would just take me out of it dramitically." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]
Conor McGregor sends cold threat to Paul Heyman over "Roman Reigns wannabe" jibe 👊👀🔗google.com/amp/s/www.spor…#ConorMcGregor #RomanReigns #PaulHeyman https://t.co/4d3hxSq3jP

Despite Roman Reigns already having experience working with Logan Paul, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't believe a match with the former two-division UFC champion would have the same quality. But he did mention that he would be more open to the idea should 'The Notorious' follow a similar approach as Paul and Bad Bunny and learn to put a match together ahead of time, saying:

"Unless Conor were to really learn how to wrestle so that he could go in there and have a - not just an acceptable match, but a great match with Roman...I think the audience will just gag all over it." [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen whether McGregor will appear in WWE in the near future, especially with the new merger with the UFC under the Endeavor umbrella.

Conor McGregor comments on UFC-WWE merger

Conor McGregor commented on the UFC's valuation and Endeavor buying WWE before the official announcement of the merger.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the deal and the UFC's value increasing significantly since Endeavor purchased the promotion from Zuffa for over $4 billion. He complimented the UFC for their growth and Endeavor proving that they are a powerhouse, writing:

"Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!"
Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...