Eric Bischoff weighs in on Conor McGregor’s possible WWE debut against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on Conor McGregor possibly getting into the squared circle for a lucrative match against Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 40.

During an episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff sounded off on the idea of the UFC star and Reigns getting in the ring with each other at WWE's biggest event of the year. He mentioned that he would be against it because although it may sound like a great idea on paper, he doesn't believe it would translate well to their audience:

"I can't see that, I just can't...I can certainly see Conor McGregor in WWE. That's very easy to visualize...It's not believeable...The size disparity would just take me out of it dramitically." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Despite Roman Reigns already having experience working with Logan Paul, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't believe a match with the former two-division UFC champion would have the same quality. But he did mention that he would be more open to the idea should 'The Notorious' follow a similar approach as Paul and Bad Bunny and learn to put a match together ahead of time, saying:

"Unless Conor were to really learn how to wrestle so that he could go in there and have a - not just an acceptable match, but a great match with Roman...I think the audience will just gag all over it." [h/t Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen whether McGregor will appear in WWE in the near future, especially with the new merger with the UFC under the Endeavor umbrella.

Conor McGregor comments on UFC-WWE merger

Conor McGregor commented on the UFC's valuation and Endeavor buying WWE before the official announcement of the merger.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the deal and the UFC's value increasing significantly since Endeavor purchased the promotion from Zuffa for over $4 billion. He complimented the UFC for their growth and Endeavor proving that they are a powerhouse, writing:

"Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse! Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes