Erin Blanchfield gets honest about potentially being asked to fight Maycee Barber again: "She's just not very consistent"

Erin Blanchfield criticized Maycee Barber for being inconsistent after Barber had to pull out of their UFC Vegas 107 fight due to health concerns, just moments before she was scheduled to walk out to the octagon.

The incident significantly impacted title aspirations for both women, and in the aftermath, Blanchfield has expressed her frustration with Barber.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Blanchfield was asked if she would accept the fight if it were offered to her again. She replied:

"She's too unreliable, you know. That's not something I would love to do."

Speaking about the idea of fighting Barber at a later stage of their careers, Blanchfield said:

"Maybe down the line, if she gets her health under control, gets some fights, has been consistent... I think her biggest problem is consistency. She's just not very consistent. So, it's hard to want to match up with somebody that's not going to neccessarily do the right thing."

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below (16:23):

Erin Blanchfield shares her thoughts on Maycee Barber's apology

Maycee Barber has dealt with serious health challenges in recent times. In mid-2024, she was forced to stay in the hospital for nine days and was later diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus infection.

Following her recent health scare, Barber took to Instagram and offered an apology to the UFC brass as well as Erin Blanchfield. The caption to her post read:

"Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support I owe an apology to the UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard, Dana White, Sean Shelby and Erin Blanchfield. P.S. My life is not messy, this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back."

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Blanchfield shared her thoughts on the apology, stating:

"I wish she would have apologized even at the weigh-ins. I thought she would have been a little bit more apologetic about missing weight instead of doubling down. I know she's apologizing now. So I'll accept it." [5:58]

Blanchfield also confirmed that she received fight purse and win bonus for the cancelled fight. Since Barber missed weight, Blanchfield also received the 20% forfeited portion of her purse.

