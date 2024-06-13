Errol Spence Jr. talks about how ex-coach Derrick James' legal case might affect Frank Martin's fight preparation

Frank Martin is gearing up to take on Gervonta Davis for the WBA lightweight title on June 15. But given the legal case between his promoter and ex-teammate, Errol Spence Jr., and Martin's coach, Derrick James, there have been questions about how his preparation has been affected ahead of his first title fight.

Spence Jr. and James had worked together for 11 years, until their split earlier this year. The boxing trainer sued his former student for money owed for his training camp ahead of the undisputed welterweight title clash between 'The Truth' and Terence Crawford, which happened in June 2023.

Several days later, Spence Jr. filed a countersuit seeking declaratory relief, according to espn.com.

With Martin seemigly caught in the middle of the legal battle between his promoter and coach, 'The Truth' was asked during a recent interview if his issues with James had affected his former teammate's fight camp.

Spence Jr. said this:

"Nah, things are going smoothly. It's all about Frank Martin, so we didn't get into any of that. 100% about Frank."

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s interview below (5:28):

Teofimo Lopez predicts stoppage in Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight

Gervonta Davis will be hoping to add a fifth successful WBA lightweight title defense to his record when he faces Frank Martin on June 15.

The pair have never fought under the lights, but shared a sparring session several years ago where, according to Martin, he wobbled the WBA champion. 'Tank' has denied the claims, and both fighters have acknowledged that footage of the spar exists, but neither man will release it.

With both men entering the ring on fight night undefeated, there will be much to play for on June 15, with a world title and bragging rights to accompany the victor.

WBO and The Ring light welterweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, recently broke down the anticipated matchup. 'The Takeover' believes that there will be a finish in the fight, saying this:

"It's more profound for [Davis] to win in a outclassing way, than it is for Frank Martin. I believe that Frank needs to really just bite down on that mouthpiece and obviously if he does get hit, stap around it. That's a wake up call, 'Tank' is very lazy in there. He's just waiting for that one good shot to really finish the fight... I believe that 'Tank' finishes him in less that six [rounds]."

Watch Teofimo Lopez's prediction below (9:30):