Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart added to March 13 UFC Fight Night card

A middleweight bout between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart has reportedly been added to the UFC Fight Night card that will take place on March 13th, 2021.

According to MMA Junkie’s Nolan King and Farah Hannoun, the middleweight matchup between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart will transpire at the March 13th UFC Fight Night event (UFC Fight Night 187).

Eryk Anders’ last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Krzysztof Jotko in May 2020. On the other hand, Darren Stewart’s last fight was a split decision loss to Kevin Holland in September 2020.

The upcoming matchup between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart is most definitely a crossroads one for both fighters. A loss would hamper their progress in the UFC’s stacked and always dangerous middleweight division.

On the contrary, a win would elevate Anders or Stewart and help them earn a high-profile fight in their next octagon outing. One ought to note that the UFC is yet to officially announce the middleweight bout between Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart for UFC Fight Night 187.

The UFC Fight Night 187 card is expected to be headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. The Edwards vs. Chimaev matchup previously fell apart on two separate occasions.

This is the third time that the UFC has booked this matchup. Edwards vs. Chimaev is expected to be a truly pivotal welterweight clash. The winner of the fight is likely to receive a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Meanwhile, the UFC Fight Night 187 card features other notable matchups as well. A heavyweight bout between rising stars Ciryl Gane vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik is also set to take place at the event. Besides, BJJ savant Ryan Hall is expected to return to the octagon against Dan Ige in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night 187.

Eryk Anders and Darren Stewart aim for glory at middleweight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to move up to light heavyweight to challenge that division’s champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s title. Adesanya vs. Blachowicz is set to take place at UFC 259 on March 6th.

Despite its reigning champion moving up to the light heavyweight division, the UFC middleweight division isn’t lacking in star-power. Top-tier fighters like former champion Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, Kelvin Gastelum, Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and many more look to fight their way to the top in hopes of capturing the UFC middleweight title.

On that note, a win for Eryk Anders or Darren Stewart at UFC Fight Night 187 could help them move one step closer to the upper echelons and seek glory in the UFC middleweight division.