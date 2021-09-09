Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort weigh-ins: When is the start time?

With the open workout done and dusted for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort mega-fight, all that remains before the first bell sounds are the weigh-ins.

Athletes fighting on the Triller Legends 2 card are expected to weigh in on September 10th at 01:00 PM EDT and 10:00 AM PDT for viewers in the United States. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the weigh-ins will kick off at 6:00 PM on September 10th.

In addition to Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort returning to the fold, Triller brings fans a firecracker of a fight between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. The event will mark Silva's second stint inside the squared circle this year.

Silva emerged triumphant against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year. He is now looking to build on his fledgling boxing record with a win over a fellow battle-tested MMA veteran in Tito Ortiz.

What to expect from Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield has reigned supreme as the heavyweight boxing kingpin in the past. With a record of 44-10-2, in which 29 of those wins came by way of knockout, Holyfield is a formidable opponent.

However, 'The Real Deal' has been away from the boxing circuit since 2011. At the age of 58, he's a far cry from the champion that he used to be.

While Vitor Belfort is no youngster, the difference between a 44-year-old and a 58-year-old is enough to offer the younger star a notable advantage. His most recent outing in combat sports was in 2018. Belfort recorded a loss at the hands of Lyoto Machida at UFC 224.

Evander Holyfield walks into this bout with a treasure trove of experience when it comes to fighting inside the squared circle. Will Vitor Belfort be able to hold his own against a true legend of the sport?

