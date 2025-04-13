“Eventually, that will grow” - Dante Leon says achieving grappling greatness takes time and sacrifice

Canadian grappling ace Dante Leon is enjoying success now in his BJJ career. He, however, admits that like most accomplishments in life, it did not happen overnight.

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled third outing in the promotion next month.

Leon shared that his BJJ journey has seen him go through a lot of challenges and make many sacrifices, which, in hindsight, has made him appreciate more what he has accomplished up to this point.

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting standout said:

“It may take time. It may take some more money than you expected, some more time, stress, stress on you, stress on your other jobs, and stress on other people around you. But eventually, that will grow, and that will be a very, very special thing.”

Dante Leon came on board ONE Championship last year, where he has been undefeated in two submission grappling matches to date.

Before joining the promotion, he was already competing and having considerable success in top-level BJJ tournaments like the IBJJF and ADCC, banking on his solid combination of skills, athleticism, and mental strength.

Dante Leon shoots for world title at ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon looks to take his BJJ success to another level when he vies for a ONE Championship world title in his scheduled return to action next month.

The Canadian grappler will challenge ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2. It will serve as the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dante Leon enters the title clash riding a two-fight undefeated run since making his promotional debut in December last year.

He first defeated veteran Bruno Pucci by submission in his maiden outing, which earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Then in January, he followed it up with a hard-earned decision victory over Tommy Langaker of Norway.

Looking to clip his ascent is Ruotolo, who will make his second defense of the welterweight submission grappling world title he won in November 2023.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II is available live at U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

