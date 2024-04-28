"Everest is yours" - Fans throw their support for Anatoly Malykhin's dreams of one day conquering Mt. Everest

Three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin wants to climb the highest peak of Mt. Everest after being inspired by a climber's expedition up the dangerous summit.

There's absolutely nothing that Anatoly Malykhin can't do in the combat sports world. He's proven that this year by capturing his third divisional belt against former ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

But now, he's got his eye on doing extreme sports.

After being prompted by a friend that climbing Mt. Everest is too "dangerous" to try, the Russian superstar quickly rebutted that statement. He made his case that fighting dangerous guys in MMA is no less riskier than reaching the top of a summit:

"One day I will go to Everest, " he promised. "Bro, every day my life is dangerous. Sparring professional fighters, these guys kill me every day!"

Fight fans online vehemently agreed with the champion. They also believe that no mountain is too high to reach, especially if you're name is Anatoly Malykhin.

Here's how they reacted:

Fan reactions

"Beginning of the journey" - Anatoly Malykhin sees bigger plans ahead of him in the future

'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin believes his work in mixed martial arts isn't over just because he's a three-division world champion.

The 37-year-old veteran is the perfect example of being an overachiever. He's all about pushing himself beyond his own limitations. So far, everything he's worked so hard to achieve has come true, so why stop there?

His future plans include capturing a fourth belt in boxing, which is still in its initial stages at ONE and continue defending all three divisional belts in MMA simultaneously.

He told ONE:

"I think history will be made when we get four belts and one more in boxing. Then we'll make history. But, for now, this is just the beginning of our journey."

Indeed, there's a lot more records to set and break, so he's looking forward to getting started with his next match as soon as possible.