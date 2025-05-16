  • home icon
  "Every fighter's dream to compete in ONE" - Prajanchai says he never hesitated when he got the call to join ONE Championship

“Every fighter’s dream to compete in ONE” - Prajanchai says he never hesitated when he got the call to join ONE Championship

By Vince Richards
Modified May 16, 2025 13:46 GMT
Prajanchai recalls his path to ONE Championship. [Photo from ONE Championship]
Prajanchai recalls his path to ONE Championship. [Photo from ONE Championship]

Prajanchai PK Saenchai took an unconventional path on his way to ONE Championship. While most Muay Thai artists and kickboxers jump from their old promotions to the global stage, Prajanchai took a boxing detour before signing with ONE Championship.

Nevertheless, it was a decision he was always proud to have made.

In an interview with The ONE Podcast, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion detailed his rather strange path to the top of combat sports.

He said:

"It was during COVID, which was good timing. After I left the national team, I had two professional boxing fights and won championships in both."
Prajanchai added:

"I was excited to join ONE. At that time, ONE was already famous in Singapore, though not yet in Thailand. It's every fighter's dream to compete in ONE."

Prajanchai went a perfect 3-0 in his professional boxing career from 2020 to 2021, and reigned as the WBA Asia South Featherweight champion in his short tenure.

The Thai superstar ultimately arrived in ONE Championship and was immediately thrust into a high-profile match against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai took his chance by the horns and captured the gold via majority decision in his July 2021 promotional debut in Singapore.

He's since carved an impressive 7-1 promotional record and became a two-sport world champion when he beat Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title via unanimous decision in June 2024.

Prajanchai is coming off a sublime fourth-round technical knockout win over Ellis Badr Barboza to retain the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in February.

Prajanchai thanks ONE Championship for elevating combat sports further

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes ONE Championship is responsible for putting combat sports higher in the mainstream consciousness.

In the same interview with The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai said:

"I think ONE has opened up opportunities for all fighters. Everyone now has a chance to fight in ONE Lumpinee with the possibility of earning a contract to fight in the main ONE Championship events. Whether you're highly skilled or not, if you have the determination to work hard, you have a chance."
About the author
Vince Richards

Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

Know More

Edited by Krishna Venki
