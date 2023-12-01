"Every week" - UFC Austin losing a fight ahead of weigh-ins leaves disgruntled fans raging

As fight night looms for UFC Austin (UFC on ESPN 52), disgruntled fans are venting their frustration after a featherweight bout on the preliminary card was abruptly scrapped.

Melquizael Costa and Steve Garcia were slated to face off, but the match has been axed due to an illness sidelining Garcia. Combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff took to his social media handle and posted:

"Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia Jr. cancelled for #UFCAustin (per @BrendanFitzTV before weigh-ins started)"

Reacting to the eleventh-hour blow, one fan expressed their discontent:

"Bro wtf I wanted to see Miky."

The sentiment among fans appeared to echo a growing concern, with one observer noting:

"Seems like way more fights get cancelled these days."

while another optimistically suggested:

"Hopefully they reschedule it for January."

For Steve Garcia, this marks a second consecutive withdrawal from a scheduled bout following his August exit from a matchup against Sean Woodson. Despite these setbacks, 'Mean Machine' maintains an impressive record of 14 wins and five losses, riding on a two-fight win streak. On the other side of the octagon, Melquizael Costa boasts a career record of 20 victories and six defeats so far.

UFC Austin: Main card official weigh-ins

As the UFC Austin (UFC on ESPN 52) event inches closer, check out the main card weigh-ins.

Headlining the card, Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan, both determined lightweights, successfully made weight, with Dariush tipping the scales at 156 pounds and Tsarukyan coming in at 155.5. The co-feature promises fireworks as Bobby Green, with a weight of 155, readies to face short-notice opponent Jalin Turner, who matched the lightweight limit at 156.

A shift in weight class sees former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, making his bantamweight debut at 135 pounds, gearing up for a showdown against the equally weighed Rob Font.

The full UFC Austin weigh-in results are as follows:

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)

Bobby Green (155) vs. Jalin Turner (156)

Deiveson Figueiredo (135) vs. Rob Font (135)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (170)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)

Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)