"Everybody doubted him" - Jonathan Haggerty says everyone underestimated Wei Rui but he didn't

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty didn't buy any theory that 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui was going to be a piece of cake.

Ad

'The General' returned to the global stage in search of a bounce-back win against the Chinese kickboxer in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar, which took place inside the Lusail Sports Arena this past Thursday, February 20.

Given Wei's decorated resume and his 21-fight win streak, Haggerty knew he had work to do from day one.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

But plenty around him, excluding his set of coaches and teammates at Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground, told the Englishman that he would have a field day against the top-ranked contender.

They were wrong, indeed.

Wei gave Jonathan Haggerty a run for his money in their back-and-forth 15-minute duel. The 33-year-old started strong, relying on his explosive combinations to send a message to the kingpin.

However, 'The General' pulled into the lead behind his usual swag for pretty much the rest of the duration. While the Chinese hero had his moments, Haggerty's output was simply levels above him.

Ad

Eventually, Haggerty got his hand raised by unanimous decision to return to the winner's column.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson shortly after his win, Haggerty revealed that he stayed focused on the task at hand despite plenty of talk that he will have it easy against Wei:

"Everybody doubted him. I stayed switched on, listened to nobody apart from my coach and my team. I knew what I had to do this time, and that's to get the victory."

Ad

Ad

Relive all the explosive knockouts and three-round wars from ONE 171: Qatar at watch.onefc.com.

Christian Knowles gives his flowers to star pupil Jonathan Haggerty

Christian Knowles, the man behind Jonathan Haggerty's meteoric rise as a two-sport world champion in the promotion, penned a heartfelt tribute to 'The General' after his victory in Qatar.

Part of the Knowlesy Academy founder's caption read:

Ad

"Jon once again proved why he’s at the pinnacle of the sport, showcasing elite skill, composure, and a champion’s mentality on the biggest stage. With this victory, he cements his legacy as a 5x ONE Championship World Champion 🏆—an absolutely incredible achievement."

"So proud of him! His relentless dedication, work ethic, and belief in himself continue to inspire and push the boundaries of what’s possible in Muay Thai. This is greatness. 👑🔥"

Ad

Check out the post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.