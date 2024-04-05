"Everybody knows I’d fight for the belt" - When Charles Oliveira discussed his preference for fighting for UFC title instead of facing Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira once stated that he'd rather fight for the UFC lightweight title instead of facing Conor McGregor for what would likely have been the biggest payday of his career.

Back in 2021, Oliveira had been crowned the 155-pound champion after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262. 'Do Bronx' then stepped back into octagon in December of the same year and successfully defended the title against Dustin Poirier.

2021 had also been a year to forget for McGregor, as he had lost to Poirier twice and suffered a devastating leg break injury in their trilogy bout.

Despite suffering a major injury, 'The Notorious' had taken aim at Oliveira on social media in 2021, and the pair went back-and-forth over a potential bout.

Oliveira was then be interviewed by MMA Fighting and explained his mindset in regards to facing McGregor. According to the Brazilian, before becoming the lightweight champ, he would have taken a title fight over facing the Dublin native every time. He said:

“If I had the chance [in the past] to fight for the belt or fight Conor, everybody knows I’d fight for the belt." [H/t MMA Fighting]

Oliveira did note, however, that now that he had become the champion, he would choose to defend the title against Conor McGregor, despite his mixed record. He added:

“That already happened, I’m the champion now. The champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira...If I had the chance to fight Conor for money today, I would."

Charles Oliveira's coach would prefer a bout against Conor McGregor next, instead of Islam Makhachev

With Conor McGregor reportedly nearing his UFC return, it appears as though it isn't just Michael Chandler who is chomping at the bit for a chance to face the Irishman.

Charles Oliveira's coach, Diego Lima, has recently stated that he'd rather see 'Do Bronx' face McGregor next, instead of a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

According to the Chute Box Academy coach, who spoke to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, the Makhachev rematch is a fight that can wait, whereas an opportunity to face the sport's biggest star shouldn't be ignored. Lima explained:

"It would be great to fight McGregor. McGregor has made history. He was the highest-paid athlete in 2021."

He continued:

"Look at the records he breaks. It's incredible what McGregor does. So, a fight with him would be incredible. Of course it would. Professionally speaking, it would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight, we would fight McGregor. But how about the belt? Ok, we'll fight for the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator."

Catch Lima's comments regarding Conor McGregor here (13:13):

Poll : Do you think McGregor would have defeated Charles Oliveira? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion