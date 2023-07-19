"Everybody says that to me" - Nate Diaz sets the record straight on rumors of taking a fall against Jake Paul

Nate Diaz has opened up on rumors of taking a fall against Jake Paul.

The former UFC star is set to make his pro-boxing debut against 'The Problem Child' next month in August. Ahead of their highly anticipated fight, there have been a lot of rumors about Diaz potentially taking a fall in his fight.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that something like this has been said. There has been a narrative surrounding Jake Paul possibly paying his opponents to get knocked out. Speaking of the same, Nate Diaz has made it known that no amount of money can make him agree to take a fall against anybody.

During a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Diaz had this to say:

"They're telling me that too, they're like, 'Tell me you're not gonna take a fall against Paul'. Everybody says that to me. I'm like are you kidding me? You couldn't pay me all the money in the world to take a fall on anybody."

While further speaking about what he would've done if he was offered extra money to take a fall against Jake Paul, Nate Diaz said:

"No, if there was, I wish there was, I would tell on him. I ain't no snitch bro but I would tell on that b*tch ass."

Catch his comments in the video below (3:32):'

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul: 'The Problem Child' believes Diaz is taking him very seriously

Ahead of the highly anticipated Diaz vs. Paul bout, the former UFC star revealed his plans of competing in two triathlons. The same has sparked some speculation about how he might not be taking 'The Problem Child' seriously.

However, Jake Paul does not seem to agree with the sentiment. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul spoke about how he believes that Nate Diaz is taking him more seriously than any of his opponents in the past. He said:

"No, not at all. I think he's taking me more seriously than any of his opponents because losing to me would be the worst loss of his career and he's always done these triathlons in the build ups to his fights and that's what has gotten him in great shape."

Check out Jake Paul's full comments below (starting at the 3:40 mark):