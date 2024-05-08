"Everyone backtracking now" - Ryan Garcia threatens "defamation lawsuits" against naysayers after third drug test comes back negative

Ryan Garcia may have some heat off of him from his earlier drug test findings from April 20 but yet he doesn't seem overly relieved by it. He seems quite fired up and is seemingly looking for others to face some hard consequences.

Tenured boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported on a third drug test that was analyzed tied to Garcia's recent fight with Devin Haney. An earlier pair of drug tests for Garcia showed traces of nandrolone in his system but the third test seemingly dispelled this idea. This was based on 19-norandrosterone, which is a derivative metabolite of nandronlone, reportedly not being found in the third test.

Drug test findings showing Ostarine from his Haney fight are still pending revision and the b-sample findings are said to be available later this month, per Rafael.

To all of these recent findings from the third test, Garcia took to X and posted,

"A billionth of [a] gram found in my system bruh you can't make this up. NYSAC RESIGNS. Everyone backtracking now. STOP MESSING WITH ME. DEFAMATION LAWSUITS. All you fake a** reporters like Dan Rafael. And everyone else who tried to claim I cheated SUCK A HUGE ONE TO THE POINT YOU EXPLODE."

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet regarding his third drug test below:

Ryan Garcia and some of his responses since these latest findings

Ryan Garcia is truly fired up over all of this and has been on the minds of many since handing Devin Haney his first pro loss.

Garcia took to X to address this third test across several different tweets. He stated that people should realize he didn't fail any tests, as the level of the substance was so low it would not have any effect.

His opponent Haney contested that testing at any level was proof it would have an effect, to which Garcia accused him of being mad.

The California native also said he'd let his next opponent take steroids to fight him while the former only eats oranges for a month and still destroy them.

[Images Courtesy: @RyanGarcia on X]