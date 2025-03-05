  • home icon
  • "Everyone I fight is going to be the best" - Jonathan Haggerty expects only the toughest tests as ONE world champion

"Everyone I fight is going to be the best" - Jonathan Haggerty expects only the toughest tests as ONE world champion

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 05, 2025 16:27 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty | Image credit: ONE Championship
Following a masterful performance against Wei Rui that helped him retain his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title last Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar, Jonathan Haggerty's path has become harder. Haggerty acknowledged this during his recent talk with Inside Fighting, saying he expects a tough fight against any opponent whenever he steps inside the ring:

"Like I said, I let my coach do the watching. And I just implemented it. Everyone I fight is going to be the best of what they can be. So that's what my coaches say, that every time I fight, I'm gonna fight someone at their best."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

youtube-cover
'The General's' target on his back has become bigger because other top divisional contenders like Ilias Ennahachi, Petchtanong Petchfergus and Hiroki Akimoto will have their sights set on him.

Since moving to the bantamweight kickboxing division, the British striking superstar has swept his assignments with a 2-0 record under the ruleset.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty wants to get one back against Superlek after losing at ONE 168: Denver

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative also talked about his defeat at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 168: Denver last September 2024 in a recent interview with The Bangkok Post.

Haggerty said that he is willing to do everything to earn another crack at Superlek and possibly get one back against him, as he explained:

"I didn't want to say it was a luck shot [from Superlek] because obviously, it was a great shot. He timed it well. But I'm just gutted I couldn't show what I put in the gym. I was waiting on round two, round three to kick in the gears. You don't know how frustrating it is - I was super ready, it was probably the best I've ever felt apart from this fight camp. So maybe we'll get a rematch, and we'll make it a win this time."
youtube-cover

