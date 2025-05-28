“Everything is getting better” - Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues guarantees an improved version of herself vs Shir Cohen

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues touts a more improved game for her latest title defense. She highlighted the work she had in the lead-up to come up with a winning performance come fight night.
The Thailand-based Brazilian star is set to defend her world title against challenger Shir Cohen of Israel at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. It will be the headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 27-year-old Rodrigues shared the form she is in heading into the title match, saying:
"My hands are better. My Muay Thai is better. Everything is getting better, and I’m improving my fighting ways. And I think every fight, I'm going to get better and better. And I’m going to show this next (fight)."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watch the interview below:
ONE Fight Night 32 will see Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defend the atomweight Muay Thai gold for the third time since becoming the undisputed champion. She is coming off an impressive TKO victory over challenger Marie McManamon of the United Kingdom in March.
Cohen, 24, meanwhile, is on a roll since coming on board ONE Championship last year. She has been undefeated in three matches to date and is now looking to build on it as she vies for the world title.
ONE Fight 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen is available live on U.S. prime time to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has son in mind as she goes for another world title win
Apart from maintaining her standing as ONE world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has her son as motivation as she goes for another title win at ONE Fight Night 32.
The Phuket Fight Club standout made it known in a recent Instagram post, suggesting how her son, Josue, has a better grasp now of what she is doing, and she wants him to be proud and inspired by her.
In her post, Rodrigues can be seen training with her coach, with her son looking on at ringside. She captioned it with:
"He knows what’s coming ❤️🔥"
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues became atomweight Muay Thai champion in her ONE Championship debut in August 2020, where she dethroned former divisional queen Stamp Fairtex by majority decision.
She, however, had a break of two and half years after as she gave birth to her son and took care of him. Rodrigues unified the division's belts in her return in March 2023, defeating interim champion Janet Todd by decision and has been dominating the atomweight lane since.