"Everything is possible" - Anderson Silva talks about potential matchups with Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has spoken about potential fights against the likes of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Oscar De La Hoya and even Roy Jones Jr. ahead of his boxing showdown against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Anderson Silva said that everything is possible in the sport of boxing. Hence, 'The Spider' isn't completely shutting down the door on potential future boxing bouts.

However, Silva did claim that he could also be open to fighting in kickboxing or even jiu-jitsu. The former UFC fighter mentioned that he hopes to share stories from his experience in different fight camps the day he stops fighting.

"Listen, everything is possible in this sport right now, everything is possible. I don't know if I'll fight boxing again very soon or I fight kickboxing, jiu-jitsu but I'm hoping to do my best in the whole. Because one day when it stop, I can talk to you about the different disciplines in camps and to help people to understand why I do this."

Anderson Silva will fight Chavez Jr. this weekend on pay-per-view in Mexico. The bout will be Silva's return to the world of combat sports for the first time since he left the UFC.

Anderson Silva departed from the UFC in 2020

In 2020, after his loss to Uriah Hall, Anderson Silva departed the UFC and slowly shifted his focus towards the world of boxing. Over the last few months, several former UFC fighters, including Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, have engaged themselves with the sport of boxing.

Anderson Silva will look to make a statement when he steps foot into the boxing ring with Chavez Jr. However, the interesting aspect of this story would be to see if the former UFC middleweight champion will continue in the sport of boxing after this fight, especially given that both Logan Paul and Jake Paul have been making big moves in the sport.

