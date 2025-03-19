"Everything's gonna be fine" - Nabil Anane reveals he started to train at midnight for ONE 172 during the holy month of Ramadan

Nabil Anane must navigate his challenging situation carefully to ensure that he is in peak condition for the biggest fight of his career.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will lock horns with reigning king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification showdown at ONE 172, which takes place at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan this Sunday, March 23.

However, this bout falls during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar — a sacred period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims worldwide.

As a devout Muslim, Anane chose to observe this tradition, adjusting his training schedule accordingly. As a result, he now trains at midnight to accomodate his religious commitments.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane said:

"Normally, during Ramadan, I never fight. I did arrange everything with my manager [Mehdi Zatout]. We'll be training at midnight. It's good because we'll be fighting at night also. And then come back home, eat, and sleep. This is my schedule."

While some worry that Anane's unconventional training schedule could backfire on fight night, he has reassured his fans that everything is on the right track:

"Everything is gonna be fine."

Nabil Anane is coming off six straight wins in ONE Championship

It might be wise to take Nabil Anane at his word, as he successfully turned his career around after falling short in his promotional debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Since that disappointing loss, the Thai-Algerian phenom racked up six consecutive victories, including an upset win over Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 this past January.

Now, he is given to opportunity to settle an old score with Superlek and become the undisputed king of the division.

ONE 172 will air live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

