"Everything he says now is for attention" - Petr Yan blasts Sean O'Malley for his 'crazy talk', makes fun of rival's hairstyle

Following the withdrawal of Aljamain Sterling from his scheduled fight against Petr Yan at UFC 267, Sean O'Malley offered to step in and fight the Russian. However, the former UFC bantamweight champion believes O'Malley just wanted attention.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Petr Yan said it was "impossible" for O'Malley to secure a fight against him.

"You know, right now, he knows it's impossible for him to get this fight. So everything he says now is for attention, just to be in media, you know. But, the only reason why he is in the media is because of the color of his hair."

No Mercy' believes O'Malley just wants to be in the media limelight for everything he says. However, according to Yan, the only reason O'Malley is there right now is due to the color of his hair.

'Sugar' is known for his eccentric fashion sense. O'Malley is someone who likes to color his hair on a regular basis. Before his fight against Marlon Vera, O'Malley had his hair colored to display the Ecuadorian flag.

As things stand, O'Malley isn't ranked inside the top 15 in the UFC bantamweight division. However, a win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 could see 'Sugar' break into the rankings.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Training camp starts today. Training camp starts today.

Petr Yan will fight for the interim UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 267

This weekend, at UFC 267, Petr Yan will have the opportunity to hold a UFC championship once again. The former 135-pound champion, who lost his title to Aljamain Sterling following a controversial illegal knee in March, will face Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sandhagen is coming off a loss to TJ Dillashaw. However, even in defeat, 'The Sandman' put together an incredible performance against the former two-time champion.

That being said, Yan vs. Sandhagen, which will serve as the co-main event of UFC 267, is expected to be a fight that fans shouldn't miss out on.

