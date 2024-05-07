"Everything went well" - Undefeated Akbar Abdullaev says the stars aligned in statement-making performance vs. Halil Amir

Akbar Abdullaev believes he made an emphatic statement last weekend after delivering another electrifying performance. Abdullaev retained his perfect professional mixed martial arts record with a scintillating second-round knockout over previously unbeaten 'No Mercy' Halil Amir of Turkey.

The two met on Prime Video in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday morning, May 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after the fight, Abdullaev said he was happy with his performance and that things worked out just as he had planned.

The Kyrgyzstani star said:

"First of all, I just want to say thanks to God. I was praying before the fight, and everything went well. Thanks to all my people, thanks to my country."

Abdullaev has proven to be one of the most dangerous up-and-comers in a stacked ONE Championship featherweight MMA division. One more victory could land the 26-year-old in the top five.

What's next for Akbar Abdullaev?

Was Akbar Abdullaev's two-round annihilation of 'No Mercy' Halil Amir enough to land him in the featherweight MMA top five? Only time will tell.

ONE Championship's featherweight MMA division is an absolute shark tank of talent, with killers from top to bottom.

The reigning featherweight MMA king is none other than Chinese prodigy Tang Kai. But there's also former titleholder Thanh Le and submission grappling icon 'The Lion Killer' Garry Tonon to worry about.

If Abdullaev were to land a fight against anyone in the top five, it would certainly be a huge test, but one that the undefeated Kyrgyzstani fighter is confident he would ace.