“Everything will be rewarded” - Lito Adiwang ready to make all the sacrifices needed to become world champion 

Lito Adiwang is fixated on securing a shot at the division's world title, and the 31-year-old ex-Team Lakay star believes the first step toward reaching that goal comes next weekend.

Adiwang is set to face no.4-ranked ONE Championship strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita in a pivotal showdown, and 'Thunder Kid' is confident he can take home the victory.

'Thunder Kid' said he was willing to sacrifice anything to achieve his goal.

Adiwang told the YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

"What I kept telling myself was that ‘it doesn’t matter, everything will be rewarded in the end.’ And that’s what I used as motivation even if the training was difficult - I will go back to square one if I don’t do this right. Everything will be wasted. So that’s my motivation to not give up and keep improving. Another motivation for me is to win this fight. We’re so close to the goal, and that’s my target. Once I get the championship, everything will be rewarded."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Lito Adiwang back in action.

Lito Adiwang and Keito Yamakita go to war at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang is looking to upset Japanese star 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita and seize his no.4 ranking in the division with a victory next weekend.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

