Ex-student gets honest about Eric Nicksick's comments on Sean Strickland's defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312: "After a loss, emotions are high"

Sean Strickland and Eric Nicksick had what looked like a fairly public falling out after failing to regain the UFC middleweight title last month. A former training partner out of Xtreme Couture recently offered up his thoughts on this situation. After sustaining his second loss to Dricus du Plessis, Nicksick did not have flattering things to say about Strickland's UFC 312 performance.

Ad

The XC coach described what he saw as an uninspired performance, where Nicksick questioned if Strickland's motivations were on being a champion again or simply focused on making money. This resulted in Sean Strickland coming out and saying that Eric Nicksick would likely never corner him again, with the latter stating that he may have gone about this situation the wrong way.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Lane offered his thoughts on this situation as best he could, considering he is at American Top Team as of late. While he hasn't been at Xtreme Couture all that much through this recent Strickland-Nicksick rift, Lane said:

Ad

Trending

"I hold both those guys in such high regard. I think Eric has kind of come out and I don't know if he apologized. But said like maybe he shouldn't have said some of those things. From my understanding, I mean, they're still at that same gym and they're still going to work every single day."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So you know, it happens sometimes in fighting, man. Especially after a loss. Emotions are high, frustrations are high. But I hold both those guys in very high regard and I don't really have anything bad to say about either of them."

Check Austen Lane's thoughts on the Sean Strickland - Eric Nicksick issues below (16:50):

Ad

Sean Strickland is backed by Hollywood star/ MMA adjacent figurepost-UFC 312

While people like Eric Nicksick did not seem pleased by what they saw in that Sydney-based middleweight title fight, Sean Strickland does still have some supporters, including a fairly powerful figure in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old was given a positive shout-out by Michael Jai White, who praised his effort during a recent sitdown interview on YouTube wth DJ Vlad. White mentioned that whether you love or hate the former UFC middleweight champion, you have to respect how 'Tarzan' carries himself.

Ad

The Hollywood star also touted Strickland's great work ethic, that he gives one hundred percent, and that the California native gives proper credit to those who defeat him. While White seems to still be on team Strickland, a former titleholder in ONE Championship and the UFC sees some room for improvement.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.