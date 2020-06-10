Ex-UFC and Bellator fighters clash in Invicta return July 2

Two hungry fighters face off in the return of Invicta.

Emily Ducote and Julianna Lima both need a win, who gets it.

Emily Ducote & Juliana Lima

You can now add women's MMA organization Invicta FC to the growing list of returning sports.

Their first card since the coronavirus pandemic set in takes place on July 2nd. It'll be at one of their home bases; Memorial Hall in Kansas City. There has been no reasoning given as of yet to why not their main location, The Scottish Rite Temple. The North Carolina based organization runs all of their cards out of Kansas City.

Headlining the card will be 2 fighters very much in the mood to get back in the win column. Emily Ducote in November had a modest 2 fight win streak come to an end after a 4-4 run in Bellator, ending with 3 straight losses. Her opponent, Juliana Lima was once considered a danger in the UFC's strawweight division. The 38 year old Brazilian jiu jitsu expert lost her last 2 there and has gone 1-1 so far for Invicta.

Invicta FC announces July 2nd return, Juliana Lima vs. Emily Ducote headliner https://t.co/QupoK645KX — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 10, 2020

Sitting atop the 115 division there is the always dangerous Japanese sensation Kanako Murata. She won the vacant title against Emily back in November. The 11-1 fighter has 6 finishes to her name.

Lindsey VanZandt (no relation to Paige) is in the co-main event against Alesha Zappitella. Also on the card is the struggling "Vitamin D" DeAnna Bennett. She's on a 2-3 skid and has her hands full with submission queen Victoria Leonardo.

As usual you can watch Invicta FC 40 via UFC Fight Pass. And in Brazil on Combate.