Ex-UFC champ shares insights on Merab Dvalishvili's temperament ahead of Sean O'Malley rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's mindset ahead of his bantamweight title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316. According to Whittaker, Dvalishvili is confident ahead of the bout and wants to finish O'Malley this time.
Speaking to MMArcade podcast, Whittaker said:
"I spoke to Merab today. He seems locked in and he said he's going to be looking for a finish. I did think in the first fight he got a bit carried away with showboating, taunting. He seemed locked in when I was speaking to him. I didn't get that super high energy when speaking to Merab. He seems focused, he understands the threats that Sean is gonna bring to the table. I'm looking forward to this fight."
Notably, Dvalishvili won the bantamweight title last year at UFC 306 after defeating O'Malley. He made the first successful title defense at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov.
Merab Dvalishvili shared thoughts on his toe injury ahead of UFC 316
Merab Dvalishvili recently shrugged off concerns about a recent toe injury he suffered while training for his fight against Sean O'Malley. Despite his toe being bruised and swollen, he assured that the pain was tolerable.
Speaking with former bantamweight champion and longtime training partner, Aljamain Sterling, Dvalishvili said:
"Yeah, I felt it. It was real. I finished the round. It was no problem. That night, I felt the pain. I put the ice [on it], but [in] the next days, it was [swelling] black and blue. Yeah, it wasn't bad. It's still chubby but it's a little toe. I feel [it] every time I kick now. But when I walk, no problem. I should be fine."
