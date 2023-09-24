Ex-UFC champ turns into MMA pundit while recovering from injury

A former UFC champion has turned into an MMA pundit while recovering from an injury.

Jamahal Hill vacated his UFC light heavyweight championship earlier this year after suffering an injury to his Achilles tendon while playing basketball. While a return date for Hill has not been decided yet, the former champion has seemingly taken up the role of an MMA pundit in his time off.

Hill stayed active on Twitter during UFC Vegas 79, which took place last night. While reacting to the second-round TKO victory of Marina Rodriguez over Michelle Waterson-Gomes, he said:

"That was a retirement beating!!!"

Moreover, Jamahal Hill also reacted to the main event of the card between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. The fight had a rather unfortunate ending with Fiziev breaking his foot during the second round. As a result, Gamrot was awarded a TKO victory.

Upon winning the bout, Mateusz Gamrot was seen celebrating his victory which certainly did not impress Jamahal HIll. The former light heavyweight champion took to Twitter and called out Gamrot for being hyped despite securing the victory because of an injury to his opponent. He said:

"Getting hype and dancing off of an injury win is lame asf!!!"

Mateusz Gamrot called out Charles Oliveira following his win at UFC Vegas 79

Mateusz Gamrot wants to test his grappling skills against Charles Oliveira. It is worth noting that 'do Bronx' is the UFC's all-time record holder in submission victories. While Oliveira is scheduled to take on Islam Makhachev next month for the lightweight championship, Gamrot believes the outcome of the rematch won't be any different from their first fight.

Mateusz Gamrot called out Charles Oliveira during the post-fight press conference:

"I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground... I wanna show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu... I think this guy will be the first guy in my career that wants to fight with me on the ground. I know he has a fight next month with [Makhachev]. My prediction is the result will be the same."

