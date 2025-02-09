  • home icon
By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 09, 2025 14:04 GMT
Aleksandre Topuria secured a win against Colby Thicknesse in his UFC debut [Image courtesy: UFC]

Aleksandre Topuria, the elder brother of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, made a notable debut at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia. Facing Colby Thicknesse, supporter of former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Topuria secured a unanimous decision victory, with all judges scoring the bout 30-27 in his favor.

The fight showcased Topuria's comprehensive skill set. He effectively neutralized Thicknesse's takedown attempts and maintained control throughout the match. A highlight of the bout was a spectacular suplex executed by Topuria, underscoring his grappling prowess.

Prior to the event, ex UFC fighter, Derek Brunson took to social media, questioning Topuria's inclusion in the UFC with a 5-1 record. He posted on X, implying that Topuria's recruitment was influenced by diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives rather than merit. He wrote:

"DEI hire 😂😂😂 how buddy get in at 5-1."

Following Topuria's victory, MMA reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili sought clarification from Brunson regarding his earlier remarks. Brunson responded, indicating that his previous comment was made in jest and then expressed respect for the Topuria brothers, stating:

"The brothers are good. Was a joke from me! Respect to them."

Aleksandre Topuria put aside any previous animosity towards Alexander Volkanovski post UFC 312

In the lead-up to UFC 312, the Aleksandre Topuria-Colby Thicknesse bout garnered additional attention. It was due to the presence of Aleksandre's brother, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former champion Alexander Volkanovski in opposing corners.

This setup reignited discussions about the rivalry, stemming from their previous title bout where Ilia claimed the championship via knockout.

Despite the heightened emotions surrounding the event, Topuria sought to clarify the nature of these perceived rivalries. He emphasized that, within the octagon, the focus remained solely on the competitors at hand, devoid of external narratives. This perspective was evident in his post-fight comments, where he stated:

"I always shake his hand... He works hard, he’s a great father, he’s a great man, a great countryman. ... He made my brother bigger. He made me bigger."

More from Sportskeeda
