Ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields makes terrifying prediction about America's near future

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields believes the United States is heading towards a devastating disaster in the future.

The former welterweight is notorious for his unfiltered and sometimes controversial opinions, most notably using his social media channels to express his views.

The 44-year-old has also regularly given his thoughts on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which he believes could affect the future of the US.

Shields expects a major terrorist attack to take place in America, which would allow the country to drum up public support for sending their troops into the conflict in the Middle East. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"There will likely be a large terrorist attack in America soon. Fighting a world war for Israel isn't popular so they need something big to drum up support"

Expand Tweet

Jake Shields also claimed that Israel is controlling the media in regards to their war with Palestine and even suggested that the country has approached social media influencers to share pro-Israel messages:

"Israel controls media, are running paid ads and paying influencers to make TikTok's and are still losing the information war. They have endless money and power over our politicians but are still losing control of the narrative. People are finally seeing the truth"

Expand Tweet

Jake Shields reacts to Sean Strickland's victory over Israel Adesanya

Jake Shields recently praised Sean Strickland for his near-perfect performance against Israel Adesanya, which saw 'Tarzan' become the new middleweight champion at UFC 293.

Strickland faced Adesanya in Sydney, Australia in the main event of UFC 293 in September. The then No.4-ranked middleweight had been given little chance against 'The Last Stylebender', with many fans and media expecting a routine win for the Nigerian-New Zealander.

However, 'Tarzan' caused one of the UFC's biggest upsets when he dominated Adesanya from the start and cruised to a 4-1 victory across all three judges' scorecards.

Jake Shields, who often helps Strickland with training at the Xtreme Couture gym, recently reacted to his title victory during an interview with Helen Yee. According to Shields, the game plan was originally to wrestle and he was surprised to see 'Tarzan' dominate Adesanya on the feet. He said:

"That was amazing... I thought he had a good shot if he used his wrestling and grappling but he went and beat him on his feet. I didn't expect him to beat him up standing, that was impressive. He also knocked him [down] in the first and he did much better than I expected."

Catch Jake Shields' comments here (0:30):