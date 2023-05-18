Some fans are seemingly disappointed with the recent NSFW video posted by former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

The former UFC fighter joined OnlyF*ns in September 2022 and has gone on to become one of the biggest creators on the platform. In order to promote her OnlyF*ns account, she often shares clips of her exclusive content on her social media as well.

Paige VanZant did the same recently and posted an NSFW video on her Instagram in which she can be seen with a fellow model, Airwrecka.

Take a look at her post below:

The same has not been received well by fans who criticized her for doing too much for the sake of making money. Some also questioned VanZant's claims of being a Christian.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"She's doing way too much #why #married ?"

"Find God quick"

"What happened to the Christian Paige VanZant I looked up to"

"Cringy shit for"

"Wow! Crossed the line! Pathetic attempt at money. Sad that you were once a respected admired woman. Not a fan anymore at all!"

"Thought you was a woman of Christ? Lol"

"This is where money is moe important than the values of a relationship"

Fan reactions [SS credits- Instagram- Paigevanzzant]

When Sean Strickland trolled BKFC for signing Paige VanZant

UFC fighter Sean Strickland once trolled Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for signing VanZant. The former UFC star left the company in 2020 and went on to sign with BKFC. However, she has competed just twice since then and her last bout was back in 2021.

Speaking about her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Sean Strickland trolled the promotion for signing an OnlyF*ns model. He took to Twitter and said:

"Lmao bro we all know @bareknucklefc spent all their money signing Paige VanZant lmao!!! 'Come on guys watch us, look we signed a only fans model who can't fight' while the real warriors are making nothing lol clown show..."

Take a look at his tweet below:

It is worth noting that VanZant currently seems to be focusing on her career as an OnlyF*ns model. As mentioned earlier, she was last seen inside the BKFC ring in 2021. In the same year, the former UFC star also signed the All Elite Wrestling. However, she hasn't made an appearance on that platform since May 2022.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Paige VanZant returns to compete in either BKFC or AEW anytime soon.

