Ex-UFC fighter shares two-word reaction to Joe Rogan's take on 'Self-help Singh's' hilarious cryptocurrency video

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has reacted to Joe Rogan's X post about a comedian named Masood Boomgaard aka 'Self-help Singh'. It all started when one of the comedian's videos recently got viral on social video, which featured him talking about cryptocurrency.

'Self-help Singh' advised people to avoid getting into the world of cryptocurrency in order to keep their peace of mind intact.

"F**k crypto. You don't need anxiety. Before you bought the bulls**t fantasy coin, your life was good. But then you made some money and became greedy. Now the bulls**t coin is f**ked and nobody can tell you when it is going to be unf**ked. Even the motherf**ker who convinced you to buy the bulls**t coin, who told you that it is going to be the next big thing, that motherf**ker is nowhere to be found. you are own your own and all you can do is cry about it in the shower and hope and believe that your bulls**t coin will go up in price again so that you can sell it and make some money and then buy some more, and then get f**ked all over again. That is crypto."

Trending

Check out the clip below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Rogan took notice of the post and shared it with his own comment.

"Some things just make more sense when they're said with a cool accent."

Expand Tweet

Rogan's post caught Brunson's attention, who left a two-word response in the comments section.

"Haha indeed."

Expand Tweet

Joe Rogan weighs in on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Reports of a super-fight between boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have been doing the rounds.

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the potential matchup in episode #2266 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

"I just hope [Crawford's] big enough. I hope he's big enough to keep that dude off him because Canelo hits so hard man."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:33:34):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.